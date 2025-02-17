ETV Bharat / state

SUV Enroute To Prayagraj From Singrauli In MP Falls Into Ditch, Four Killed

The SUV was carrying eight passengers and four were critically injured.

Four persons died while as many sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a ditch on Muda hill in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh
The ill-fated SUV (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Sidhi: Four persons died while as many sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a ditch on Muda hill in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The SUV was enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Jayant in Singrauli district when at around 2 am on Monday, it fell into the ditch. Reports suggest the driver of the SUV was speeding and lost control of the control of the vehicle following which it fell into a ditch. The mishap occurred at an isolated spot on the border of Sidhi and Rewa districts. The SUV was carrying devotees enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Of the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle, two died on the spot and another two during treatment at Sidhi district hospital. Four other passengers were injured critically in the mishap and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Rewa. Owing to the remoteness of the area where the mishap occurred, the locals informed Amiliya police of the incident at 5 am. The police team took the injured to the district hospital and sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem.

Amiliya police station in-charge Rajesh Pandey said, "The Bolero fell 10 to 12 feet into the ditch. As soon as we received information, we reached the spot and rescued the passengers and took them to hospital. There were a total of eight passengers in the Bolero out of which four died."

Also Read

Bus Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Overturns In Rajasthan, 21 Injured

Five Nepali Pilgrims Returning From Mahakumbh Die In Road Accident In Muzaffarpur

On Way To Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Four Of A Family Killed As Vehicle Collides With Tractor In Raebareli

Sidhi: Four persons died while as many sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a ditch on Muda hill in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The SUV was enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Jayant in Singrauli district when at around 2 am on Monday, it fell into the ditch. Reports suggest the driver of the SUV was speeding and lost control of the control of the vehicle following which it fell into a ditch. The mishap occurred at an isolated spot on the border of Sidhi and Rewa districts. The SUV was carrying devotees enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Of the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle, two died on the spot and another two during treatment at Sidhi district hospital. Four other passengers were injured critically in the mishap and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Rewa. Owing to the remoteness of the area where the mishap occurred, the locals informed Amiliya police of the incident at 5 am. The police team took the injured to the district hospital and sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem.

Amiliya police station in-charge Rajesh Pandey said, "The Bolero fell 10 to 12 feet into the ditch. As soon as we received information, we reached the spot and rescued the passengers and took them to hospital. There were a total of eight passengers in the Bolero out of which four died."

Also Read

Bus Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Overturns In Rajasthan, 21 Injured

Five Nepali Pilgrims Returning From Mahakumbh Die In Road Accident In Muzaffarpur

On Way To Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Four Of A Family Killed As Vehicle Collides With Tractor In Raebareli

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLERO FELL INTO DITCH IN SIDHI4 PEOPLE DIED 4 INJURED IN SIDHISIDHI NEWSMADHYA PRADESH NEWSMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.