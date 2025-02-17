SUV Enroute To Prayagraj From Singrauli In MP Falls Into Ditch, Four Killed

Sidhi: Four persons died while as many sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a ditch on Muda hill in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The SUV was enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Jayant in Singrauli district when at around 2 am on Monday, it fell into the ditch. Reports suggest the driver of the SUV was speeding and lost control of the control of the vehicle following which it fell into a ditch. The mishap occurred at an isolated spot on the border of Sidhi and Rewa districts. The SUV was carrying devotees enroute to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Of the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle, two died on the spot and another two during treatment at Sidhi district hospital. Four other passengers were injured critically in the mishap and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Rewa. Owing to the remoteness of the area where the mishap occurred, the locals informed Amiliya police of the incident at 5 am. The police team took the injured to the district hospital and sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem.

Amiliya police station in-charge Rajesh Pandey said, "The Bolero fell 10 to 12 feet into the ditch. As soon as we received information, we reached the spot and rescued the passengers and took them to hospital. There were a total of eight passengers in the Bolero out of which four died."