Telangana's Siddipet Has Storyteller In 11-Year-Old Boy

Siddipet: At the young age of 11 years most children are busy with studies, games, and hobbies. But B. Vishwateja of Anantasagar village in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district, Telangana has already carved out a name for himself as a children’s story writer.

A class seven student of the local Zilla Parishad High School, he has written 22 short stories so far earning praise from his teachers as well as the villagers.

Vishwateja’s parents, Sandhya and Lakshman, run a MeeSeva Kendra in their village. His journey into the world of stories began when he gained access to the school library while he was in class four.

Fascinated by books, he quickly developed the habit of reading regularly. By the time he was in class five he had written his first story titled Badi Ganta which highlighted the value of discipline through the lives of two friends.

Encouraged by his Hindi teacher and local literary figure Durgayya, Vishwateja turned his passion for writing into a hobby during his class six tenure. Within just a year, he completed 22 stories covering diverse themes.