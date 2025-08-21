Telangana's Siddipet Has Storyteller In 11-Year-Old Boy

Siddipet: At the young age of 11 years most children are busy with studies, games, and hobbies. But B. Vishwateja of Anantasagar village in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district, Telangana has already carved out a name for himself as a children’s story writer.
A class seven student of the local Zilla Parishad High School, he has written 22 short stories so far earning praise from his teachers as well as the villagers.
Vishwateja’s parents, Sandhya and Lakshman, run a MeeSeva Kendra in their village. His journey into the world of stories began when he gained access to the school library while he was in class four.
Fascinated by books, he quickly developed the habit of reading regularly. By the time he was in class five he had written his first story titled Badi Ganta which highlighted the value of discipline through the lives of two friends.
Encouraged by his Hindi teacher and local literary figure Durgayya, Vishwateja turned his passion for writing into a hobby during his class six tenure. Within just a year, he completed 22 stories covering diverse themes.
His teacher later edited 18 of them into a collection titled ‘Vishwatejam’ (Children’s Stories) which are to be released at the school on Thursday(today).
Some of his stories touch upon sensitive yet important issues. For example, one story narrates the tragic tale of a boy who lost his eyesight due to a reckless betting game while another explains the significance of organic fertilizers in farming.
These thoughtful stories reflect both his creativity and awareness about the real-life lessons.
Interestingly, three of Vishwateja’s works have also been published in a collaborative anthology ‘Ananthasagara Akshara Keratalu’ that has been written by students from his school. A regular viewer of news on ETV, he has a keen interest in current affairs.
At a young age, Vishwateja has already proven his ability to think beyond his years. His teachers believe that with continued encouragement, he may one day emerge as a well-known writer in the genre of children’s literature.