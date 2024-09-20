Doctors At Siddhasiri Hospital & Research Centre Remove Patient's Brain Tumour While He Plays Flute

Belagavi (Karnataka): Doctors at the The Siddhagiri Hospital and Research Centre (SHRC) at Kaneri Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, which is popular for conducting 103 awake craniotomy procedures and brain surgeries, have now removed a patient's tumour while the latter was playing a flute.

Neurosurgeon Shivashankar Marajke, neuro-anesthesiologist Prakash Bharam Gouda, and others from the hospital are credited with this huge success. People are taken aback by the medical team's undisturbed attitude and calm demeanour while operating on the patient.

The doctors at the medical institute were proud that each of the 103 patients remained completely awake throughout the surgeries and could properly walk back to their wards after the operation. They also said that general anaesthesia is avoided for multiple side effects, including damage to ambulation areas.

Dr Marajke's Reaction: Dr Shivashankar Marajke specified that only the upper part of the patient's head was anesthetised while he was playing the flute. Other parts of the patient's body including his mouth, nose, eyes, hands and legs were functioning fine during the operation.

A Rare Surgery Indeed: Such surgery has only been witnessed in 10 to 12 parts of the country to date. "Such a surgery usually costs around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh but we charged only Rs 1,25,000. This reduction in medical service charge is because of the hospital founder, Shree Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji Maharaj's concern for poor patients," he said.

The SHRC located at Kaneri Math in Kolhapur was established in 2010 by the late Shree Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji Maharaj to provide medical facilities to marginalised sections of society. The hospital is known for its advanced medical treatments, personalised care, and compassionate services.

Swamiji's Message: Shree Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji Maharaj said that the doctors gave the patient the flute to build his confidence and make him comfortable. "Around 50 per cent of the operation cost was borne by us. Not just patients, doctors too have the provision to buy medicines directly from the company at a very low price," he said.

The hospital is among the few facilities in the country where such unique surgeries are possible, thanks to skilled manpower and hi-tech equipment, Swamiji asserted. "Despite being situated in a rural area, the hospital has established a reputation for its empathetic treatment and charitable service. Procedures like angiography and angioplasty are performed free for the poor," he said.