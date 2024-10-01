MUDA Scam: Siddaramaiah’s Wife Offers To Return 14 Plots Amid ED Probe, CM Expresses ‘Surprise’ But Backs Decision

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has offered to return the 14 plots of land, which triggered controversy after being linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.
This comes hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case on Monday.
Parvathi wrote a letter to the MUDA Commissioner saying she wanted to hand over the plots as her husband's honour is greater than anything else.
“For me, this estate, house, property, wealth, nothing is greater than my husband's honour, dignity, and comfort. My husband, the Chief Minister of the state, Siddaramaiah, has followed ethics like a vow in his 40-year-long politics. I am committed to the decision not to embarrass him by appearing in public life, including politics,” she wrote.
Parvathi emphasised that she had always stayed away from politics and never sought to benefit from her husband's position. She urged the media and political leaders not to drag her into controversies for political gains.
Commenting on the letter, Siddaramaiah expressed “surprise” over the development but said he respected her decision. He said that he was a victim of the “political conspiracy” and that the controversy had taken a toll on her as she was faced with “psychological torture.”.
Last week, Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, Mallikarjun Swamy for alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 plots by MUDA.
The case dates back to 2001, involving allegations that MUDA illegally allotted sites to Parvathi Mysuru city. The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed Siddaramaiah's plea challenging the governor's sanction to prosecute him in the case.
