MUDA Scam: Siddaramaiah’s Wife Offers To Return 14 Plots Amid ED Probe, CM Expresses ‘Surprise’ But Backs Decision

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has offered to return the 14 plots of land, which triggered controversy after being linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

This comes hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case on Monday.

Parvathi wrote a letter to the MUDA Commissioner saying she wanted to hand over the plots as her husband's honour is greater than anything else.

“For me, this estate, house, property, wealth, nothing is greater than my husband's honour, dignity, and comfort. My husband, the Chief Minister of the state, Siddaramaiah, has followed ethics like a vow in his 40-year-long politics. I am committed to the decision not to embarrass him by appearing in public life, including politics,” she wrote.

Parvathi emphasised that she had always stayed away from politics and never sought to benefit from her husband's position. She urged the media and political leaders not to drag her into controversies for political gains.