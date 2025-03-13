ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Writes To Stalin, Requests Shivakumar to Attend 'Anti-Delimitation' Meeting in Chennai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday extended support to the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies and requested his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to attend the meeting in Chennai to discuss the issue. In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah stated that he would be unable to attend the meeting due to prior commitments.

"I have received your letter dated March 7, which raises crucial issues regarding the autonomy of states, with serious implications for the principles governing our polity. In particular, the issue of delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on new population benchmarks needs to be discussed at length by like-minded states. Although I would like to participate in the meeting, due to my prior commitments, I am unable to do so," he wrote in the letter dated March 13.

However, acknowledging the importance of the meeting scheduled for March 22, the Chief Minister stated, "I have requested Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to participate in the deliberations."