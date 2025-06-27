ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Will Continue As CM Another Three Years: Congress MLA Rayareddy

Bengaluru: A day after Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna predicted big changes in the state politics after September, senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year tenure and there was no question of him making way for anyone mid-way.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Rayareddy said some people have been spreading rumours that Siddaramaiah will be changed after he completes two and a half years in office. "This is all created by some people who want mental happiness by spreading such rumours. Nothing is going to happen in September. Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for another 2 years and 11 months and complete his tenure. There should not be any doubt in anyone's mind," Rayareddy, who is also the economic advisor to Siddaramaiah, said.

Further, he said Siddaramaiah is a mass leader and enjoys the support of all Congress MLAs. "Who is going to change the CM? It is MLAs, right? They are all in favour of Siddaramaiah," he added.

When asked what if the Congress high command asks the CM to step down, Rayareddy said such a situation arises only when MLAs want to change the CM. Even then, the high command will take into account who enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs. "At present, the majority of MLAs are with Siddaramaiah," he added.