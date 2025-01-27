CM Siddaramaiah’s Wife And UD Minister Cannot Escape From ED, Says BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M and the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh cannot escape from the Enforcement Directorate in the MUDA site allotment scam. He was reacting to ED’s notice to Parvathi to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others are accused in the case. Parvathi is accused of obtaining 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority sites in the Mysuru upmarket against the acquisition of her three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village in Mysuru.

Besides Lokayukta police, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering aspect involved in the case. "Chief Minister’s wife and Byrathi Suresh cannot escape from the investigating agency," BJP state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters here. He said he has information that the Lokayukta police have submitted a closure report to the High Court giving a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and others in the matter.

He said he has taken note of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s statement that the case is politically motivated. “I could see the grin on Shivakumar’s face. Whatever the matter could be but this is a major setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was in a bid to get the case closed,” Vijayendra said.

The Shikaripura MLA said the Chief Minister thought he would come out of the MUDA scam after Parvathi wrote to the MUDA commissioner returning the sites, but he must be hurt by the ED’s notice.