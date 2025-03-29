Siddaramaiah Urges PM Modi To Grant 'National Monument Status' To Rani Chennamma’s Samadhi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the samadhi of Kittur Rani Chennamma—the queen of the former princely state of Kittur, who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company—a "monument of national importance" under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the samadhi located in Bailahongala taluk of Belagavi district, he stated in a letter to Modi that Rani Chennamma holds a unique place in India's history as one of the first women to lead an armed resistance against colonial rule.

Her valour and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations across the nation, he added. In the letter, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the samadhi of this iconic leader is not just a resting place but a sacred site symbolising the undying spirit of India's struggle for independence.

"It stands as a beacon of courage and sacrifice, reflecting the determination of a woman who defied the might of the British East India Company in 1824," he wrote.

He asserted that recognising this site as a "nationally important monument" under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, would be a significant step in preserving her legacy and honoring her contribution to the nation.

Siddaramaiah brought to the Prime Minister's attention that despite its immense historical significance, the site remains in need of proper conservation and development. He stressed that such recognition would facilitate the necessary measures to safeguard the samadhi’s integrity, protecting it from "neglect and degradation".

"It would also bring greater visibility to the site, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond, thereby promoting cultural tourism and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region," he noted in the letter.

"More importantly, it would serve as a means to educate future generations about Rani Chennamma's unparalleled role in our freedom struggle and instill pride in our collective heritage." The Chief Minister further stated that national recognition of Chennamma's samadhi would reinforce "Karnataka’s pride" while securing its rightful place in the annals of Indian history.

"I urge you to direct the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India to expedite the process of evaluating and declaring this sacred site a monument of national importance," he added.