Siddaramaiah To Complete 2.5 Years In November, Talks Of Leadership Change Come To The Fore
Congress sources say party high-command hammered a 30-month formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar when both staked claim for CM post after the 2023 Assembly elections.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: With Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two and half years in office in November, political activities have intensified in the ruling Congress amidst talks of a leadership change in the government.
Senior ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Satish Jarkiholi, H C Mahadevappa and G Parameshwara, all from Scheduled Castes (SC), held a meeting on Thursday morning while Siddaramaiah reportedly closeted with a few senior ministers for over two hours on Thursday night. Siddaramaiah has also invited all ministers and Congress MLAs for a dinner meeting on October 13.
Parameshwara termed his meeting with Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa a casual one with no political agenda. "It was a casual meeting. This is not the first time we are meeting. We keep meeting often," he said while refusing to attach any political motive to the meeting.
However, sources in the Congress maintain that the meeting was an indication of the renewal of the 'Dalit CM' demand in case the party decided to effect a change in leadership in the government. The party won a majority of the 35 seats reserved for SC in the 2023 Assembly polls while it swept all 15 ST reserved seats.
As per the Congress sources, the party high command hammered a 30-month each formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as a compromise when both aggressively staked claim for the CM post after the 2023 Assembly elections. While the Congress has not officially announced it till date, Shivakumar and his camp followers have openly talked about it on several occasions in the past. Siddaramaiah and his supporters have been denying the existence of any power-sharing formula.
Now that the first 30 month tenure is nearing completion, the Dalit leaders of the Congress have been seeing a chance to get the CM post for the community. Some even claim that Siddaramaiah is prompting these ministers to claim the CM post to create confusion so that he could continue in the office.
This apart, Siddaramaiah camp is also aggressively pushing for a cabinet rejig in order to push the talk of leadership change to the backburner. Over the past few days, several MLAs of Congress have been openly demanding cabinet rejig demanding removal of non-performers from the cabinet and inducting new faces as the government will cross the halfway mark next month.
