ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah To Complete 2.5 Years In November, Talks Of Leadership Change Come To The Fore

Bengaluru: With Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two and half years in office in November, political activities have intensified in the ruling Congress amidst talks of a leadership change in the government.

Senior ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Satish Jarkiholi, H C Mahadevappa and G Parameshwara, all from Scheduled Castes (SC), held a meeting on Thursday morning while Siddaramaiah reportedly closeted with a few senior ministers for over two hours on Thursday night. Siddaramaiah has also invited all ministers and Congress MLAs for a dinner meeting on October 13.

Parameshwara termed his meeting with Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa a casual one with no political agenda. "It was a casual meeting. This is not the first time we are meeting. We keep meeting often," he said while refusing to attach any political motive to the meeting.

However, sources in the Congress maintain that the meeting was an indication of the renewal of the 'Dalit CM' demand in case the party decided to effect a change in leadership in the government. The party won a majority of the 35 seats reserved for SC in the 2023 Assembly polls while it swept all 15 ST reserved seats.