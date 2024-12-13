ETV Bharat / state

Undemocratic, Sinister Conspiracy Against States: Siddaramaiah Slams Centre Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly opposed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election" bill, calling it an assault on India’s federal structure and parliamentary democracy. He accused the BJP-led Central government of using this proposal as a "sinister conspiracy" to curb the rights of states and consolidate power.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the move disregards the spirit of consultation and inclusivity. "Before approving such a critical bill, the Modi government should have consulted Opposition parties and state governments. Instead, in line with its authoritarian tendencies, the Centre is imposing this undemocratic proposal," he stated.

Democratic Implications:

Siddaramaiah raised concerns about the logistical and constitutional challenges of implementing simultaneous elections. “The ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative does not address the democratic crises arising when a ruling party loses its majority in the Lok Sabha or state assemblies. Fresh elections are the only remedy in such cases. Forcing minority governments to continue is treachery against democracy,” he argued.

He also pointed out the need for extensive constitutional amendments to implement the bill. "Amendments to the Representation of the People Act and at least five constitutional provisions would be necessary. Additionally, the current Election Commission lacks the capacity and resources to manage elections on such a scale simultaneously," Siddaramaiah said.

“Amending the Constitution for this flawed proposal will weaken our democratic foundation rather than strengthening it,” he stressed.