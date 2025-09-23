ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Requests Azim Premji For Wipro Campus Access To Ease Bengaluru Traffic Congestion

In the letter, Siddaramaiah requested the IT giant to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus while highlighting the severe traffic congestion at the junction during peak hours.

The letter, dated September 19, comes in the wake of concerns raised by industry leaders and common people over crumbling road infrastructure in the city, especially the ORR.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote to Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji requesting him to allow limited vehicular movement through its campus to ease traffic congestion at Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

"Traffic congestion at peak hours is one of the key challenges Bengaluru is facing currently which adversely impacts mobility, productivity and the quality of urban life. In this context I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations," the CM wrote.

Further he said traffic and urban mobility experts have already made a preliminary assessment of the proposed measure according to which the traffic congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR could reduce by nearly 30 percent, particularly during peak office hours.

"Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience and contributing to move efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest," the letter read.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah issued a one-month deadline to fix all the potholes in Bengaluru and ensure that the roads are in good condition. Also, deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said that the government is committed towards fixing the pothole problem and work is underway on a war footing.