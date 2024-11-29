ETV Bharat / state

Why Has Siddaramaiah Replaced Governor As Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University's Chancellor?

Curtailing the powers of the Governor, Karnataka Cabinet has approved amendments to replace him with CM as State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University's Chancellor.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now replaced Governor as the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday. The Cabinet has approved amendments making the CM the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, a post that was till now held by the Governor.

The move, which apparently seems to aim at curtailing the powers of the Governor is being termed by officials to improve government's functioning. According to officials, the decision to replace Governor with CM is aimed at ensuring an efficient decision-making process along with improving university's administrative affairs.

“Till now the Governor was the Chancellor but with this amendment, the Chief Minister will be the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University,” H K Patil, Minister of Law, Parliamentary affairs and Legislation said after the Cabinet meeting.

Elaborating on the reasons behind the move, Patil said the bill will streamline the operations of the university, enabling in expediting the decision-making process. Patil clarified that the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act is different from the Karnataka University Act.

Notably, a bill was passed in September to curtail the Governor's powers in appointing the university's Vice Chancellor.

