ETV Bharat / state

Why Has Siddaramaiah Replaced Governor As Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University's Chancellor?

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now replaced Governor as the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday. The Cabinet has approved amendments making the CM the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, a post that was till now held by the Governor.

The move, which apparently seems to aim at curtailing the powers of the Governor is being termed by officials to improve government's functioning. According to officials, the decision to replace Governor with CM is aimed at ensuring an efficient decision-making process along with improving university's administrative affairs.