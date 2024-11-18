ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Mulls Legal Action Against Maharashtra Govt For 'False' Ads About Karnataka's Schemes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the government is contemplating to file a suit against its Maharashtra counterpart for allegedly issuing misleading advertisements and spreading false information about the state's welfare schemes.

"The Maharashtra government's false propaganda about Karnataka's welfare schemes is misleading and unacceptable. We are committed to transparency and truth in serving our people," Siddaramaiah said.

The advertisements, attributed to the BJP-led government, has accused Siddaramaiah's administration of failing to effectively implement flagship initiatives like the "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to 1.22 crore women heads of households.

Refuting the allegations, Siddaramaiah labeled these as politically motivated attempts to mislead voters ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He emphasised that Karnataka's welfare programmes are robustly funded, with Rs 56,000 crore being allocated annually. "The Karnataka government spends Rs 56,000 crore every year on our welfare schemes and we stand firm against any false claims about their implementation," he said.