Siddaramaiah Mulls Legal Action Against Maharashtra Govt For 'False' Ads About Karnataka's Schemes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the government is contemplating to file a suit against its Maharashtra counterpart for allegedly issuing misleading advertisements and spreading false information about the state's welfare schemes.
"The Maharashtra government's false propaganda about Karnataka's welfare schemes is misleading and unacceptable. We are committed to transparency and truth in serving our people," Siddaramaiah said.
The advertisements, attributed to the BJP-led government, has accused Siddaramaiah's administration of failing to effectively implement flagship initiatives like the "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to 1.22 crore women heads of households.
Refuting the allegations, Siddaramaiah labeled these as politically motivated attempts to mislead voters ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He emphasised that Karnataka's welfare programmes are robustly funded, with Rs 56,000 crore being allocated annually. "The Karnataka government spends Rs 56,000 crore every year on our welfare schemes and we stand firm against any false claims about their implementation," he said.
He highlighted the state's significant contribution of Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes to the Union government while receiving only Rs 59,000 crore in return, questioning the BJP's lack of similar welfare initiatives in states under its governance. "Karnataka contributes Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes annually but receives only Rs 59,000 crore in return. It's time to address the state's issues fairly," he added.
Siddaramaiah has also accused BJP leaders and Union Ministers from Karnataka of failing to address the state’s needs while engaging in misinformation campaigns. He demanded a public withdrawal of the advertisements and warned of legal consequences if the Maharashtra government fails to rectify the false claims.
The CM has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards delivering welfare programmes and ensuring that accurate information reach the public, asserting that Karnataka’s schemes are among the most effective in the country.
