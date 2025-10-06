ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Has Said He Will Be CM For Five Years; There, The Matter Ends: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed speculation about a possible change of the state's chief minister later this year, saying incumbent Siddaramaiah has already clarified that he will complete a full five-year term.

"There is no confusion within the government and the ruling Congress on the matter," Parameshwara told reporters here.

"The chief minister himself has said that he will be in the post for five years, then where is the issue? Doesn’t he have the responsibility? The CM of a state has a responsibility, and with that responsibility, at his command, he has made a statement that he will be there for five years. There ends the matter," he said.

Asked about repeated statements by some Congress leaders on CM change, he replied, "They may say something or share their opinion, if you guys (media) are quiet, things will be fine. Because of you, it is getting attention, that’s all."

Speculation over a leadership change has been rife within the state’s political circles, particularly within the ruling Congress, citing a power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for some time now.