Siddaramaiah Expresses Shock Over 'Shoot Rahul Gandhi' Remark By BJP Leader

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed shock over an alleged comment made by a BJP leader that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest. The chief minister sought to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah endorsed the view.

"The shocking fact that a spokesperson of @BJP4India has openly issued a death threat saying, "We will shoot Rahul Gandhi in the chest, beware..!!", aimed at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, who has been consistently raising his voice against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, has left the nation stunned," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Siddaramaiah said, "The silence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah on such a statement has naturally led everyone to wonder whether they, too, endorse this view."

Threatening ideological opponents to silence their voices, and when that fails, resorting to eliminating them altogether is nothing new to the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, the chief minister alleged. He added that those who earlier stood behind the scenes supporting the killings of their critics are now stepping into the arena openly.

The fact that they cannot counter their opponents through dialogue and debate and have chosen instead to resort to physical violence exposes their intellectual bankruptcy, he said.