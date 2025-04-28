Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Clears Air On War Remarks, Calls For Strong Action Against Pakistan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a clarification regarding his recent comments on India’s stance towards Pakistan following the terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Addressing the controversy sparked by his earlier statement, Siddaramaiah emphasised that war should be the last resort, undertaken only if unavoidable.

The terror attack at Pahalgam, reportedly orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has prompted the Indian government to initiate stringent diplomatic measures. Amid growing tensions and the possibility of an armed conflict, Siddaramaiah’s initial remarks urging restraint stirred widespread debate across the country.

Speaking in Mysuru on Friday, Siddaramaiah had stated that there was no immediate need to declare war against Pakistan and instead called for tightening security measures in Kashmir to restore peace. His comments quickly became the subject of national discussion, with both support and criticism pouring in.

Clarifying his position in Bengaluru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah reiterated, "War should only be considered when there is no other option left. War does not guarantee a solution. I have pointed out that there has been a failure in the Central government's security apparatus."

Referring to past incidents, he said, "In the recent attack, 26 tourists were killed. In the Pulwama attack earlier, many soldiers sacrificed their lives. These are glaring examples of security lapses. Immediate war is not the answer, but that does not mean I oppose war under all circumstances."

Siddaramaiah asserted that Pakistan must be taught a lesson to deter it from future acts of aggression. "I firmly believe Pakistan should be dealt with in a manner that ensures it never dares to engage in such misadventures again," he said.

In an extended social media post, the Chief Minister acknowledged the debates around his statement and elaborated, "War is a nation's last option, not the first or only one. If all other means to neutralise the enemy fail, only then should we resort to war."

He also criticised the intelligence and security failures that led to the Pahalgam attack, saying, "It is now evident to both the citizens and the Central government that intelligence and security measures have failed. The government must first address these lapses to prevent such attacks in the future."

Siddaramaiah welcomed the diplomatic steps already taken by the Centre, including actions related to the Indus Waters Treaty, and expressed hope for even stronger measures. "We support the central government's efforts. However, there is no need to publicly disclose all strategies. We stand fully with any firm action taken," he stated.

At the same time, he cautioned against elements within India who, under the guise of patriotism, are trying to foment internal disharmony by fueling war hysteria. "The country is currently facing a very sensitive situation. To counter external threats effectively, internal unity is essential," he urged.

Taking a jab at Pakistan’s current situation, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Today, Pakistan is a bankrupt and ailing nation. They have nothing to lose. On the other hand, India, emerging as a global power, must act wisely and cautiously. The international community stands with India against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We must seize this momentum and ensure Pakistan faces consequences that prevent any future misadventures."

