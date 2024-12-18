Siddaramaiah And Stalin Slam Amit Shah's Disrespectful Remarks On Dr Ambedkar, Demand Apology

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strong condemnation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, calling them disrespectful and offensive. In an open letter, Siddaramaiah criticised Shah and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for undermining the legacy of the architect of India's Constitution.

The controversy erupted when Amit Shah while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, referred to Dr Ambedkar's memory as a 'habit'. This statement triggered widespread condemnation from opposition leaders and the public. Siddaramaiah, in his letter, accused Shah of attempting to diminish Dr Ambedkar's monumental contributions to India's democracy.

"Standing in the very Parliament that functions under Babasaheb's Constitution and referring to his memory as a 'habit' shows your sheer disrespect and audacity," Siddaramaiah said, expressing his dismay over Shah's comments.

He further said, "Do not attempt to mislead the nation by claiming your words were twisted. Own up your statement and face the truth." He emphasised the lasting importance of Ambedkar's legacy, stating, "For us, Ambedkar is not a 'habit', but an everlasting force of guidance. The more you try to diminish his memory, the stronger it will rise to lead us forward."

Reflecting on how Ambedkar's vision had shaped his own life, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Had Babasaheb not been born, I might still be herding cattle in my village, and Mallikarjun Kharge ji might have been working a factory. We owe every step of our progress and dignity to Ambedkar's vision."

The Karnataka Chief Minister also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing opposition to Ambedkar and his work. "Your remarks in Parliaments are a continuation of this long-stanging RSS ideology of rejecting Babasaheb's vision," Siddaramaiah stated.

In a jibe at the BJP leadership, Siddaramaiah said, "Your party has developed an addiction to chanting Modi, Modi, Modi. Perhaps if you invoked God's name as much, your sins committed in the pursuit of power might be forgiven."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin posted on X about Dr Ambedkar, though his comments were not directed at Shah or the BJP "Only those who commit the most sins should worry about virtue. Those who care about the country, the people, and the security of the Constitution will only mention the name of the revolutionary Ambedkar! It must be mentioned! (sic) ," he wrote.