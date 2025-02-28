ETV Bharat / state

Sickle Cell Anaemia: Odisha Fights A Tough Battle As Patients Struggle

Bhubaneswar: Paresh Sarangi (name changed) feels he is not the same as his friends. Suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Paresh has now almost got used to his swollen hands and legs and the pain.

While L-Glutamine alleviates the pain to some extent, the 17-year-old is well aware that he is suffering from a life-long and largely incurable disease much like diabetes. "The medications and the transfusions have their own side effects but that's what sickle cell anaemia patients have to bear, they have little or no choice," he said. For Paresh, who is in Class XI, extreme complications like a stroke and acute chest syndrome are a constant worry. "I have been able to manage it. You cannot worry about a disease you cannot defeat. So you have to live with it," he said.

Paresh is one of the lakhs of patients in Odisha which holds the dubious distinction of the state with the highest number of sickle cell anaemia cases. Similar is the plight of Mousumi Das (name changed) of Bhubaneswar who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of seven. Mousumi is 16 now and transfusion remains a challenge for her. Her father is a sweeper and often finds it tough to get blood at the blood banks in the city. Getting medicines is also an uphill task for Mousumi. "We visit Capital Hospital to get medicines but are not always lucky. We often buy medicines from pharmacies and given our limited means, it is a tough task," she said.

The ordeal for Mousumi and her family started when she complained of swelling in her hands and legs. She was then screened for the disease and tested positive. Mousumi, who has been battling the disease for the last nine years, had to drop one year in school. "I discontinued studies after matriculation owing to the complications associated with the disease," she said. For patients like Paresh and Mousumi, getting transfusions is tough but manageable since he is based in Bhubaneswar but since the disease is widely prevalent in tribal dominated of the state, the patients in such regions keep fighting a battle that rages on despite shortage of blood at hospitals and blood banks.

The battle is not limited to treatment for the patients. It restricts people suffering from the disease from marrying anyone with the same gene. Interestingly, sickle cell anaemia patients can marry normal individuals. But, healthy people are not ready to marry SCD carriers though medical experts say such marriages are fine.

Sickle cell anaemia in children (ETV Bharat)

Situation in Odisha

Of 38,37,061 people screened in the state, 88,018 have tested positive. At least 3,42,271 people have been identified as sickle cell anaemia carriers while 33,93,632 have tested negative for the disease. The state government has initiated use of hydroxyurea for treating the patients. Hydroxyurea can cause a severe decrease in the number of blood cells in your bone marrow. At present, 35, 962 patients are being treated with hydroxyurea in the state. The patients' condition is monitored every three months.

Awareness need of the hour

The worst sufferers are children and pregnant women. Women suffering from the disease generally do not survive childbirth. The need of the hour is to create awareness among the vulnerable sections.