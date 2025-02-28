Sickle Cell Anaemia: Odisha Fights A Tough Battle As Patients Struggle

Bhubaneswar: Paresh Sarangi (name changed) feels he is not the same as his friends. Suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Paresh has now almost got used to his swollen hands and legs and the pain.
While L-Glutamine alleviates the pain to some extent, the 17-year-old is well aware that he is suffering from a life-long and largely incurable disease much like diabetes. "The medications and the transfusions have their own side effects but that's what sickle cell anaemia patients have to bear, they have little or no choice," he said. For Paresh, who is in Class XI, extreme complications like a stroke and acute chest syndrome are a constant worry. "I have been able to manage it. You cannot worry about a disease you cannot defeat. So you have to live with it," he said.
Paresh is one of the lakhs of patients in Odisha which holds the dubious distinction of the state with the highest number of sickle cell anaemia cases. Similar is the plight of Mousumi Das (name changed) of Bhubaneswar who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of seven. Mousumi is 16 now and transfusion remains a challenge for her. Her father is a sweeper and often finds it tough to get blood at the blood banks in the city. Getting medicines is also an uphill task for Mousumi. "We visit Capital Hospital to get medicines but are not always lucky. We often buy medicines from pharmacies and given our limited means, it is a tough task," she said.
The ordeal for Mousumi and her family started when she complained of swelling in her hands and legs. She was then screened for the disease and tested positive. Mousumi, who has been battling the disease for the last nine years, had to drop one year in school. "I discontinued studies after matriculation owing to the complications associated with the disease," she said. For patients like Paresh and Mousumi, getting transfusions is tough but manageable since he is based in Bhubaneswar but since the disease is widely prevalent in tribal dominated of the state, the patients in such regions keep fighting a battle that rages on despite shortage of blood at hospitals and blood banks.
The battle is not limited to treatment for the patients. It restricts people suffering from the disease from marrying anyone with the same gene. Interestingly, sickle cell anaemia patients can marry normal individuals. But, healthy people are not ready to marry SCD carriers though medical experts say such marriages are fine.
Situation in Odisha
Of 38,37,061 people screened in the state, 88,018 have tested positive. At least 3,42,271 people have been identified as sickle cell anaemia carriers while 33,93,632 have tested negative for the disease. The state government has initiated use of hydroxyurea for treating the patients. Hydroxyurea can cause a severe decrease in the number of blood cells in your bone marrow. At present, 35, 962 patients are being treated with hydroxyurea in the state. The patients' condition is monitored every three months.
Awareness need of the hour
The worst sufferers are children and pregnant women. Women suffering from the disease generally do not survive childbirth. The need of the hour is to create awareness among the vulnerable sections.
Worst hit districts
Occurrence of sickle cell gene in Odisha state is known since 1952. It is widespread among the people of western districts of the state. Jharsuguda has the highest number of sickle cell anaemia patients in western Odisha. This apart, Angul, Balasore and Keonjhar districts also report a sizeable number of cases. While screening for the disease is conducted by ANMs, Asha workers and mobile health teams, the fact remains that sickle cell anaemia is a hereditary disease.
Complications during summer
Summer is the worst enemy of sickle cell anaemia as the symptoms alleviate due to excessive heat. If the blood dries up in the body, then the intensity of the symptoms increases. This is when the patients require more blood transfusions, said Pradeep Kumar Patra, Director of Blood Safety.
Common symptoms of the disease
The symptoms of the disease are pain especially in the knee joint, frequent infections and swelling all over the body. This apart, severe anemia, reduced mental progress, pneumonia may occur along with cold and cough. In extreme cases, patients may suffer from heart ailments and even paralysis.
Genetic card given to patients
Sickle cell anaemia are being given to patients and their families in Odisha. It is being done to ensure people suffering from the disease do not marry those carrying the same genes.
Testing for the disease
In Odisha, testing is done primarily at major government healthcare facilities. People displaying symptoms are tested with gazelle machine. It is followed by another test called MTP which is conducted at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, VSS Medical College and Hospital, Sambalpur and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.
Target for eliminating sickle cell anaemia
The state government has set a target to eliminate the disease by 2035.