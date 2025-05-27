ETV Bharat / state

Sick Saplings, Broken Promises: Kashmir Farmers Cry Foul Over High-Density Apple Scheme

By Mir Ishfaq

Pulwama: In 2023, Abdul Rashid Mir, a traditional apple orchardist from Lariyar Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was enticed to switch to 'High Density' apple plantation, a modern apple plantation method promising exponentially higher returns with compact and instant fruit-bearing trees.

However, Mir claims that after making the payment worth lakhs, he did not receive any plants for nearly two years. He repeatedly visited both the Horticulture Department and the offices of the private company tasked with supplying the plants, but to no avail.

Eventually, in March 2025, the plants were delivered — but they were infected with canker, a deadly fungal disease affecting the bark that is now causing the plants to wither.

“What was promised to me exists only on paper,” said Mir. “I was also told I’d receive an 8% concession, but that never came through. Neither has my subsidy been released. Instead, I’ve been handed diseased plants, compounding my losses.”

Kashmir Farmers Cry Foul Over High-Density Apple Scheme (ETV Bharat)

Many farmers like Mir are up in arms against the private companies for supplying late and sub-standard stock as well as the Horticulture Department, which they accuse of failing to keep a check on such companies.

Mir demanded that the supplying company should take responsibility for the plants for at least two years, and replace any diseased ones free of cost. He also called on the department to compensate farmers for their losses.

Tanveer Ahmed Bhat, another farmer from Pulwama, echoed similar grievances. “Farmers are being deceived in the name of subsidies,” he said. “After taking full advance payments, companies deliver substandard plants — if they deliver at all. This is nothing short of exploitation.”