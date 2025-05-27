Sick Saplings, Broken Promises: Kashmir Farmers Cry Foul Over High-Density Apple Scheme

By Mir Ishfaq
Pulwama: In 2023, Abdul Rashid Mir, a traditional apple orchardist from Lariyar Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was enticed to switch to 'High Density' apple plantation, a modern apple plantation method promising exponentially higher returns with compact and instant fruit-bearing trees.
However, Mir claims that after making the payment worth lakhs, he did not receive any plants for nearly two years. He repeatedly visited both the Horticulture Department and the offices of the private company tasked with supplying the plants, but to no avail.
Eventually, in March 2025, the plants were delivered — but they were infected with canker, a deadly fungal disease affecting the bark that is now causing the plants to wither.
“What was promised to me exists only on paper,” said Mir. “I was also told I’d receive an 8% concession, but that never came through. Neither has my subsidy been released. Instead, I’ve been handed diseased plants, compounding my losses.”
Many farmers like Mir are up in arms against the private companies for supplying late and sub-standard stock as well as the Horticulture Department, which they accuse of failing to keep a check on such companies.
Mir demanded that the supplying company should take responsibility for the plants for at least two years, and replace any diseased ones free of cost. He also called on the department to compensate farmers for their losses.
Tanveer Ahmed Bhat, another farmer from Pulwama, echoed similar grievances. “Farmers are being deceived in the name of subsidies,” he said. “After taking full advance payments, companies deliver substandard plants — if they deliver at all. This is nothing short of exploitation.”
What Is High-Density Apple Plantation
To make the horticulture sector more profitable in the Kashmir Valley, the authorities have promoted high-density apple plantations imported from Italy. The modern method of farming involves dense apple plants planted closely and bearing instant fruits unlike traditional apple trees, which consume huge areas of land.
The move that initially appeared promising and in recent years, the number of such high-density orchards in the Valley has steadily grown.
Scheme Framework
Under the Jammu and Kashmir government scheme, these imported plants are provided to farmers at a 50% subsidy to help offset the high costs of setting up these modern orchards. However, many farmers allege they are being exploited by government-approved private companies tasked with supplying the plants.
Horticulture Department Speaks
Responding to these concerns, Sartaj Ahmed Butt, Horticulture Development Officer (HDO), acknowledged the issue. “While several private companies are registered with the department to supply plants and develop orchards, all their work is supervised by us. At the time of plantation, the plants were healthy. However, we received complaints about canker, which we immediately investigated.”
Butt said the disease has affected nearly all the supplied plants. “Our team is monitoring the situation continuously. New plants will be provided by the end of October to replace the damaged ones,” he assured, adding that a formal notice would be sent to the private company involved.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time such allegations have surfaced. Farmers in Pulwama had previously staged silent protests, accusing private firms of failing to deliver after collecting full payments, and violating regulations. They appealed to the Horticulture Department to take serious action.
