Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured, father 'missing'

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

Etv Bharat

The police team, which immediately reached the spot, found the house locked from the outside and upon entering, they found two siblings dead and their mother unconscious, sources said. The incident took place at Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, East Delhi.

New Delhi : A nine-year-old girl and her teenage brother was found dead on Saturday and their mother was found injured in their house in East Delhi while their father is "missing", police said.

According to police, they received a call at 2 pm about Shyam (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, who is missing and whose house had been locked since Friday. A police team immediately reached the spot and found the house locked from the outside. Upon entering, they found the siblings, a 15-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, dead and their mother was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared the children dead on arrival. While the woman is undergoing treatment, he said. It is suspected that Shyam killed his children, attacked his wife and fled from the spot, another police official said. Police teams have been made to nab Shyam, the officer said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.