Two Siblings Found Dead In Car In Jaipur, Family Alleges Murder

Jaipur: In a tragic incident two siblings were found dead inside an abandoned car near their house in Nagatlai area of Jaipur in Galta Gate police station area on Tuesday night.

Police suspect the children died of suffocation after getting trapped inside the car but family members have alleged murder. "The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report," police said.

The children, Anas (8) and Ahsan (5), sons of Shehzad, had gone out to play in the evening. When they did not return home till late evening, the family started searching for them but were clueless about their whereabouts. Tired and exhausted, they filed a missing report at Galta Gate police station.

A search operation was immediately launched and the children were found unconscious in a car parked around 20 metres from their house late at night. They were rushed to the SMS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The car was found locked and locals said it has been parked here for around 15 days, police said.

Ramganj ACP Harishankar Sharma said preliminary investigation suggest that the children died after being locked inside the car and suffocating. The duo must have entered the car while playing and got trapped due to its auto-locking feature, he said.