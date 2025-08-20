ETV Bharat / state

Two Siblings Found Dead In Car In Jaipur, Family Alleges Murder

Ramganj ACP said police are examining the CCTV footage of the spot and several individuals have been questioned on basis of suspicion.

Police team have launched an investigation (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST

Jaipur: In a tragic incident two siblings were found dead inside an abandoned car near their house in Nagatlai area of Jaipur in Galta Gate police station area on Tuesday night.

Police suspect the children died of suffocation after getting trapped inside the car but family members have alleged murder. "The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report," police said.

The children, Anas (8) and Ahsan (5), sons of Shehzad, had gone out to play in the evening. When they did not return home till late evening, the family started searching for them but were clueless about their whereabouts. Tired and exhausted, they filed a missing report at Galta Gate police station.

A search operation was immediately launched and the children were found unconscious in a car parked around 20 metres from their house late at night. They were rushed to the SMS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The car was found locked and locals said it has been parked here for around 15 days, police said.

Ramganj ACP Harishankar Sharma said preliminary investigation suggest that the children died after being locked inside the car and suffocating. The duo must have entered the car while playing and got trapped due to its auto-locking feature, he said.

However, the family disputed this account, alleging that the children were murdered. They said injury marks were clearly visible on their bodies.

Police have shifted the two bodies to the mortuary of SMS Hospital and post-mortem will be conducted by the medical board.

Ramganj ACP said that the forensic team was called on the spot to collect and analyse evidence. The cause of death will be ascertained only after completing the investigation, he added.

On information, local MLA Rafiq Khan reached the spot and met the family members. A huge crowd gathered outside the SMS Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Galta Gate police station team is investigating the incident and examining the CCTV cameras of the spot. "The case is being probed from every angle. Prima facie it seems to be an accident, but in view of the suspicion of the family members, we are not ruling out the possibility of murder," an officer of Galta Gate police station said.

He said it has been found that the car belongs to a resident of the same locality. "We questioned several people on the basis of suspicion," he added.

