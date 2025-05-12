Siblings Drown In Beas River In Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala: A 35-year-old man died while his sister remains untraced after they drowned in Beas river near Aali Kalan village in Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pappu, son of Joginder Pal of Sultanpur village. His sister Ashu who too drowned in the river is yet to be traced. As per reports, the siblings were enroute to their village from Aali Kalan when they took a break on the banks of the river. While they were drinking water, Ashu slipped and fell into the river. Pappu jumped into the river to save his sister but both of them drowned. Rescue teams along with locals managed to retrieve Pappu's body but Ashu is yet to be traced.

Locals said several residents of Sultanpur work at Aali Kalan during the harvesting season. Pappu and Ashu had also gone to Aali Kalan to work at a farm and were returning home when the incident occurred. Pappu was married while Ashu was single. Meanwhile, Kabirpur police have taken possession of Pappu's body and sent it to Civil Hospital at Sultanpur Lodhi for postmortem.

Police said search for Ashu is on. A pall of gloom descended Sultanpur village after the incident. On April 13, two boys drowned in the Beas River while taking a bath near Verowal village in Kapurthala. Two other boys had gone missing. A team of National Disaster Response Force and divers had retrieved the bodies of Arshdeep Singh and Jaspal Singh, both aged 17 years