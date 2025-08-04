ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Siblings Die Of Snake Bite In Balrampur

Balrampur: In a tragic incident, two siblings died of a snake bite in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Mitgai village of the Ramanujganj police station area on Sunday morning, they said.

The 8-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were bitten by the snake while they were sleeping. After the family members came to know that the children were bitten by a snake, they were immediately taken to the Ramanujganj community health centre; however, the doctors declared both of them dead.

The bodies were then sent for post-mortem. After the post-mortem reports, the bodies were handed over to the relatives for the last rites. The family members said that both children were bitten by a krait snake. Local people said that snakes often enter residential areas during the rainy season.