Chhattisgarh: Siblings Die Of Snake Bite In Balrampur

Balrampur: In a tragic incident, two siblings died of a snake bite in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Mitgai village of the Ramanujganj police station area on Sunday morning, they said.
The 8-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were bitten by the snake while they were sleeping. After the family members came to know that the children were bitten by a snake, they were immediately taken to the Ramanujganj community health centre; however, the doctors declared both of them dead.
The bodies were then sent for post-mortem. After the post-mortem reports, the bodies were handed over to the relatives for the last rites. The family members said that both children were bitten by a krait snake. Local people said that snakes often enter residential areas during the rainy season.
“Both children were bitten by a snake. Somehow, we reached the community health centre, Ramanujganj. When the doctor examined them, he said that both of them had died. Both children were sleeping on the ground when they were bitten by a krait snake, a relative of the deceased, Ransay Gond said.
Sources said that due to the dense forest in the area, snakes are found in large numbers.
