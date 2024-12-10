Cuttack Siblings Arrested For Involvement In Job Scam, Duping Hundreds

Cuttack: Mangalbag police in Cuttack have arrested siblings, Arijit Mohanty (25) and Arpit Mohanty (21), for allegeldy duping job aspirants by taking money from them and also providing fake appointment letters on behalf of government medical institutions in Odisha. They also used forged documents, stamps and seals of the State Health Department, SCB Medical College and Hospital authority, and the Union Health Ministry to cheat gullible people seeking jobs. However, police sources said they would reveal more details on the illegal deal soon.

The racket was busted following complaint by a victim, Hiramani Adha from Sundargarh district who alleged that she paid Rs 11.5 lakh to the brothers in June for a nursing officer’s post. But since she did not receive any appointment letter, nor her money back, she had to file a police complaint.

Soon after her complaint, police began investigation and found that the duo had not only cheated Hiramani, but there were many other victims who had paid through their nose to get a job. Soon allegations surfaced that the duo had also taken money from those who were not even qualified for jobs as technical as that of lab technicaians at the premier healthcare institutions like the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However, the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have clarified that unless they receive any complaints on the matter, they will not be able to comment on the issue.

Police said, the duo had been offering jobs of attendants, security personnel, lift operator for which they charged as less as Rs 30,000 . Similarly for those wishing to get into data entry operator post, were asked to pay Rs 2 lakh while those vying for nursing officer offered Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh. .Only after full payment, the candidates were offered with fake appointment letters. BUt neither were any of these posts ever advertised nor applications invited, police stated.

Police has seized two bags full of bio datas, Aadhaar cards, Rs 10,000 in cash and fake appointment letters and stamps. Besides a car and a scooty have also been seized.

The duo did not only operate in Cuttack, their network had spread across the state where medical colleges were operational. Cuttack ACP Girija Shankar Chakraborty said a thorough investigation has been launched into the matter. "We are looking at the network and involvement of other accused if any. Once we get the details, we will take action against all the accused," he said.

Registrar of SCB Medical College and Hospital Dr Abinash Rout said the college or the hospital has nothing to do with such scams. "All recruitments in the SCB MCH are outsourced and we do not have a role in it. However, if an allegation comes up against anyone recruited in the institution, we will investigate and take action accordingly," he stated. In fact, we urge people not to fall for such scams and come forward to report their cases, Rout added.

The registrar had recently busted a fake appointment letter for a clerical position in Neurosurgery department of the hospital. "It was evident from the appointment letter that it was fake, but it had the signature of the DMET which was forged. So this racket has been making quick bucks at the cost of job seekers' craze for government jobs," Dr Rout informed.