Siang Multipurpose Dam Planned To Counter China's Hydro Power Plans: Pema Khandu

Guwahati: Days after the locals of Siang and Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh protested against the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose project, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the government of India has planned the Siang Upper Multipurpose project only to counter China, who has already approved construction of a project that would generate a massive power of about 60000 MW on the river Siang– known as Yarlung Tsangpo in the Tibet region just before it enters India through Tuting in Upper Siang.

Khandu said this on Thursday while interacting with some locals in Boleng in Siang district. The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister was in Boleng on Thursday to attend the ‘Thanksgiving’ programme of the local legislator and Panchayati Raj Minister of the state Ojing Tasing on his electoral victory.

“If you don’t want a dam, if you don’t want a hydropower project, there won’t be. Chapter closed,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “But,” he added, “The case at hand is not about a hydropower project. It's about a Multipurpose Project, a project of national importance and envisioned by the Government of India and the Niti Aayog.”

Khandu said that ‘misinformation’ is being circulated to brainwash innocent villagers against a project, which is not even in its pre-initial stage. Insisting on ‘misinformation’ being spread, Khandu pointed out that people who are ‘instigating’ the protests are themselves confused about whether the said project is of ‘12500 MW’, ‘11000 MW’ or ‘10000 MW. Being the Chief Minister I am not aware, not even NHPC is aware of the exact wattage of power the project will generate. How do you know the capacity of the project when the survey and investigation process has not even begun?” he wondered.

“Hydropower generation is a by-product of the multipurpose project by default. The real objective of the project is to save Ane (Adi word for mother) Siang and the Adi society that is connected with the river since time immemorial,” Khandu tried to pacify the locals on Thursday.

Khandu said that the Chinese government, which is not signatory to the International Water Conventions, intends to divert the water from the multiple water reservoirs to be created under the project to dry regions of Tibet and elsewhere in the country.

“In such a scenario it is inevitable that the volume of water in the Siang River will drastically get reduced so much so that during winters you will be able to cross the mighty Siang on foot. Would you like such a situation? I certainly won’t,” Khandu expressed.

The other reason for the Siang multipurpose project, he said, is that in case China released water from their dams all of a sudden, a trail of unimaginable destruction would sweep through the Siang belt, Assam and Bangladesh.

“Yes we are optimistic that with the signs of progress being made through bilateral talks with China, relations will improve but we cannot remain complacent and be prepared for the unseen,” Khandu said.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, he said, has been proposed by the central government to maintain the natural flow of water in the river all year round and flood modulation in case of water release by China.

Reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh has about 50 per cent of the country’s hydropower potential, Khandu informed that the 12500 MW that would be generated from the projects for which MoUs have been signed with PSUs will generate about Rs 10000 crores annually for the state exchequer.

“Please be informed that the 12500 MW I am mentioning does not include the Siang project. We do not know yet the amount of power that this project will generate if at all executed,” he added.

Negating ‘rumours’ that the government intends to forcibly execute the project by using armed police forces, Khandu said, “We are a democratic country. We do not believe in forcing projects on our people. We believe in taking into confidence the last man in the queue.” He welcomed ‘questions’ and admitted that ‘confusions’ are bound to rise but urged the people to come forward and clear their confusions.

“Only after Survey and Investigation, we will know where the dam will come up what height it will be and how much will be the submergence area. Then will come the ‘public hearing’ stage, where everyone will be consulted. There are several stages with prudent rules and guidelines before the start of a project. We haven’t yet started and all hue and cry has begun,” he pointed.

The Chief Minister urged the Committee constituted under the chairmanship of former minister and senior leader of the Adi community, Tamio Taga, to reach out to everyone, especially the villagers, and disperse all doubts and confusions. “Take your time. Clear your doubts. We are not in any hurry,” he added.