SIA Raids Residential House in Kashmir in Decade-old Militant Attack Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Sources said that the SIA sleuths carried out raids at the house of one Ahamadullah Malla, son of Abdul Ahad, in Dalal Mohalla, Nawab Bazar in downtown Srinagar in connection with the April 2013 militant attack in which four policemen were killed in north Kashmir.

A view of clocl tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar
A view of clocl tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar (File)

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir raided a residential house in Srinagar on Saturday in connection with the 2013 killing of four policemen in Baramulla's Hygam village of Sopore town, sources said.

According to official sources, the raid took place at the house of one Ahamadullah Malla, son of Abdul Ahad, in Dalal Mohalla, Nawab Bazar in downtown Srinagar. The searches are part of FIR No. 42 of 2013, originally filed at Tarzoo Sopore police station, now under SIA Kashmir's jurisdiction.

The operation was carried out under search warrants issued by the Special Court, an official said. Initially registered by Sopore Police, the case was later transferred to SIA Kashmir for further investigation.

In April 2013, four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Hygam, near Sopore town. The officers were traveling in a Rakshak vehicle when ambushed by the militants near Peer Mohalla around 5:25 pm that day.

The fallen policemen were identified as constables Abd-ur-Rahim (Tulla Mulla, Ganderbal) and Muddassir Ahmad (Noor Bagh, Srinagar), and special police officers (SPOs) Gulshan Ahmad (Kanispora, Baramulla) and Muddassir Ahmad Parray (Kreeri, Baramulla).

