SIA Raids Residential House In J&K's Budgam

Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted a search operation on Thursday at a residential house in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in connection with a case dating back to 2021, officials said.

According to a senior police official, the SIA team raided the house of Umar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Farooq Sheikh, in Kandoora Beerwah and conducted searches there. The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation connected to a 2021 First Information Report (FIR No. 13) registered with SIA Kashmir, the official said without divulging any further details.

The search was conducted under the authority of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official added.

It can be recalled that in June this year also, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir had raided another residential house in Srinagar in connection with killing of four policemen in Baramulla's Hygam village of Sopore town in the year 2013.

The raid was conducted at the house of one Ahamadullah Malla, son of Abdul Ahad, in Dalal Mohalla, Nawab Bazar in downtown area of Srinagar. The searches were part of FIR No. 42 of 2013, originally filed at Tarzoo Sopore police station, now under SIA Kashmir's jurisdiction. The case was registered after four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Hygam, near Sopore town in 2013.

The slain were identified as constables Abd-ur-Rahim (Tulla Mulla, Ganderbal) and Muddassir Ahmad (Noor Bagh, Srinagar), and special police officers (SPOs) Gulshan Ahmad (Kanispora, Baramulla) and Muddassir Ahmad Parray (Kreeri, Baramulla).