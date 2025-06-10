ETV Bharat / state

SIA Conducts Raid In Border District Of Poonch Related To Narco-Terrorism Case

SIA raided the houses of Muhammad Jameel and Amir Suhail in Gagrian village, Poonch, in connection with a 2022 Jammu narco-terrorism case.

Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 10:22 PM IST

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids in the houses of two people in the village of Gagrian in the Saujian area of Poonch district. Officials told ETV Bharat that this morning, sleuths of SIA raided the houses of Muhammad Jameel and Amir Suhail of village Gagrian, related to a case registered in 2022 in SIA Jammu in a narco-terrorism case.

"During the raid, thorough searches were conducted at both the houses and seized digital devices," said an official.

The raids were part of the ongoing investigation in a case related to narcoterrorism following the recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics smuggled from across the border, and the funds generated by selling the contraband were used to fund terror activities in the Union Territory, the officials said.

