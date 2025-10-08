ETV Bharat / state

SIA Carries Out Raids In Several Parts Of Kashmir In UAPA Case

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in the valley as part of its probe into a case registered under the UAPA.

The SIA teams carried out searches in Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley, an official said. In north Kashmir's Baramulla, the SIA conducted searches in Rafiabad and Sopore areas, he said .

The searches were also carried out in Padapora Badasgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Similarly in Kulgam, also in south Kashmir, the SIA sleuths conducted searches in Kalam area of district.