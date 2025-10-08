SIA Carries Out Raids In Several Parts Of Kashmir In UAPA Case
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in the valley as part of its probe into a case registered under the UAPA.
The SIA teams carried out searches in Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley, an official said. In north Kashmir's Baramulla, the SIA conducted searches in Rafiabad and Sopore areas, he said .
The searches were also carried out in Padapora Badasgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Similarly in Kulgam, also in south Kashmir, the SIA sleuths conducted searches in Kalam area of district.
The searches were part of the SIA's investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Incriminating documents have been seized during the searches, the official said.
Under the UAPA, the probe agency can file a chargesheet in 180 days after the arrest and the duration can be extended after informing court. It has death penalty and life imprisonment as maximum punishments.