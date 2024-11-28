SI Slapped When Cops Came To Arrest Accused In Jodhpur, Case Against 3 For Obstructing Govt Work

Jodhpur: A police team faced an attack when it went to arrest an accused, wanted in an assault case in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday.

The accused's sister allegedly slapped a police sub-inspector (SI) and scratched his face while her mother and the accused reportedly attacked, threatened and abused his colleagues. Based on the SI's report, a case has been registered against three persons, police said.

The incident occurred when a team from Sursagar police station had gone to arrest an accused from his house. When the accused's sister assaulted the SI, the others of her family attacked team's constables and women police personnel. Somehow police controlled the situation and brought them to the police station in a jeep.

Sub Inspector Kailash Pancharia said he had gone to the house of the accused to arrest him when he along with his mother and sister assaulted them. "When the police team arrested them and started taking them to the van, the accused's sister slapped me and scratched my face. Also, ASI Suratram was assaulted," he said.

After the trio was brought to the police station, the accused's sister asked for water. When she was given a pot of water, she suddenly hit her head with it, injuring herself, police said. The three then accused policemen for the injury, abused and started threatening them at the police station.

Police station in-charge Mangilal said, "On the report of the sub-inspector, a case has been registered against three persons on charges of obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty."