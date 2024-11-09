Rajasthan: Shutdown In Sri Ganganagar Against Water Pollution And Rising Drug Abuse

Sri Ganganagar: Hundreds of residents of this district are set to hold a unique agitation on Saturday against the contaminated water flowing from Punjab's Sutlej River into Rajasthan and the increasing menace of drug addiction in the district.
A complete shutdown is being observed in the district as part of ‘Zahar Se Mukti Andolan’ (Freedom From Poison Movement).
Maninder Singh Mann, the convenor of the movement, said they had gathered popular support from many political parties and social organizations, including the Congress.
Poisonous Water Crisis
According to locals, a huge quantity of polluted water is coming from factories located in Punjab into the Sutlej River.
“This water is making its way through Budha Nala and poses a health risk to over 2 crore people in 15 districts of Rajasthan,” said Mann.
He said that the consumption of this water has led to a surge in cancer and other severe diseases. “We have been protesting against this issue for many years, but the government is not taking any strong steps to end this issue,” he alleged.
Rise In Drug Abuse
The protests also put a spotlight on the prevalence of drug addiction in Sri Ganganagar, which has particularly engulfed the young population.
“Severe substances like heroin and chitta are being smuggled into India through drones from Pakistan,” Spokesperson Ravindra Tarkhan claimed.
He said police were not able to take action in all cases, which is why this problem continues. “The drugs that are not caught are spreading among the youth,” he said.
District Bandh
Many trade unions and business establishments have also joined the agitation, resulting in the district's marketplaces being fully closed.
Agricultural goods were not even auctioned at Sri Ganganagar's paddy market. Apart from this, some private schools in the district have announced vacations.
The protestors are demanding that the government should take immediate action to address the dangers of poisoned water and drug addiction for the greater public good.
