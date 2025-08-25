ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Welcomes Son Of The Soil Shubhanshu Shukla With Pride; Very Happy & Excited, Says The Astronaut

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla with his wife Kamna and others during a victory parade as he is welcomed after his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in Lucknow, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday returned to his hometown to a rousing welcome, days after completing his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

He was formally received at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Every street in the capital city was filled with pride and excitement as locals including students gathered in large numbers along the route, showering flowers and waving the Tricolour as Shukla's convoy moved from Lucknow Airport to CMS Gomti Nagar via G-20 Chowraha. School children, dressed as astronauts, welcomed him at Lucknow Airport.

The atmosphere resonated with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as people thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of India's second astronaut to travel to space.

Following his arrival at City Montessori School in Gomtinagar, as many as 3000 children there took out a parade with a musical band in his honour.

At his alma mater, the City Montessori School, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience of his journey to the space. "In my overall experience, I think the future is extremely bright. We are at the right time, the right opportunities are existing."