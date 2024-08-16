ETV Bharat / state

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust To Install Robotic Cameras To Telecast Aarti

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Director of All India Radio and Akashvani said that these movable cameras will be installed under a new tender and the contract for it has been already signed with a new agency.

Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat)

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has signed a fresh contract with a new agency to install three robotic cameras for the live telecast of the Pratah Shringar Aarti of Ram Lalla. The Aarti takes place at 6 AM and is being telecasted live on Doordarshan since March this year. Earlier, the contract was signed with Prasar Bharati.

As per the new contract, these movable cameras will be installed under a new tender. The technical team of the concerned agency will hold a meeting with L&T and the Trust here to discuss fresh preparations.

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Director of All India Radio and Akashvani, said that the Aarti was being telecasted from a room in Ram Mandir earlier. However, due to the paucity of cameras, the Tirtha Kshetra was directed to increase them.

Only one camera was installed for broadcasting as construction work was underway after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January. The new cameras that will be installed will be operated via a remote. As per sources, Sandhya Aarti and Shayan Aarti might also be broadcasted after the new cameras are installed. However, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust is yet to take a call on this.

