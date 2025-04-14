Security Tightened In Ayodhya As Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Receives E-Mail Threatening Security Of Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust received an e-mail threatening the security of Ram Mandir here.

While police have started investigation to ascertain the veracity of the email, patrolling has been intensified on the temple's premises. According to a news agency, the e-mail was received in the official e-mail ID of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday night. As security agencies were alerted of the e-mail, the shrine premises and its adjoining areas are being monitored intensively through CCTVs.

Reports said the e-mail was sent for Tamil Nadu. Following the revelation, cyber crime experts from Ayodhya and Tamil Nadu have been alerted. However, the police have not shared much information with the media, except that a person from Tamil Nadu had sent the e-mail in English. So far no official statement has been issued by the Ram Mandir Trust or security agencies on the matter.

Earlier, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to blow up the Ram Temple. This apart, Maqsood Ansari, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, had also threatened to blow up the temple with RDX. On February 18, police intercepted a drone camera flying over the temple route during the trials of an anti-drone system. They shot it down immediately. Ayodhya's Ram Temple attracted 135.5 million domestic visitors, overtaking the Taj Mahal as Uttar Pradesh's most visited spot in 2024. The security architecture for both general and VIP visitors has been tightened at the temple. An additional 3,000 personnel have been deployed to deal with a surge in devotees.