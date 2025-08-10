Essay Contest 2025

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express To Boost Religious Tourism To Twin Sites

Passengers said the train connecting Katra and Amritsar will help reduce the travel time and enable darshan of the twin sites in a single journey.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Amritsar Vande Bharat Express Inauguration At Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Amritsar Vande Bharat Express Inauguration At Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Jammu: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated three Vande Bharat trains from the Karantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the semi-high-speed train between Katra and Amritsar is expected to ease travel and boost tourism to the twin religious sites.

PM Modi flagged off the KSR Bengaluru-Belgavi Vande Bharat Express from the KSR railway station while also virually inaugurating Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Amritsar Vande Bharat Express and Nagpur (Ajni) - Pune Vande Bharat Express trains.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Amritsar Vande Bharat Express Inauguration At Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The inauguration ceremony at Katra Railway Station was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and other senior officers. During the ceremony, school children got an opportunity to sit in the train and experience its modern design, comfortable seats and high-end amenities.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express is expected to give a big boost to travel facilities and tourism in the region. The semi-high-speed train will be operated under Northern Railways.

Expressing happiness over the service connecting Katra and Amritsar, passengers said that now the Golden Temple and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi darshan will be easily possible in a single journey. A passenger said the semi-high-speed train was a blessing for devotees saying the journey feels comfortable and both the holy places can be visited in less time.

This train number 26406 will run between Katra and Amritsar and 26405 Amritsar and Katra. This is the fifth Vande Bharat train for Jammu and Kashmir taking the number of Vande Bharat train services across the country to 150.

According to railway officials, this new Amritsar-Katra connection will strengthen religious tourism, promote inter-state travel and set a new standard of comfortable travel for passengers.

