Month-Long Shravani Mela Begins In Jharkhand

Deoghar: The month-long Shravani Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the country’s eastern region, began in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday.
Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav inaugurated the fair with traditional rituals at Kanwariyapath in Dumka bordering Bihar. According to the Saka Calendar, the fair is organised during the 'Shravan' month. Shravan will conclude on August 9 this year.
Kumar said that this year. most special arrangements have been made as compared to every year. Facilities will be provided to the devotees through Artificial Intelligence (AI).
He added that any successful event is conducted only when the society and local people help, and appealed to the people of Deoghar to maintain good behavior with devotees.
The minister said that he has several plans for the next Sawan. "Discussions have been held with the officials to get two flyovers constructed by next year for the convenience of the devotees in Deoghar," he added.
"The month-long fair will be celebrated in a grand way. Efforts have been made to conduct the fair hassle-free for lakhs of devotees by using technologies and reducing human intervention," Kumar said.
The administration is using AI-Chatbot, radio-frequency identification (RFID), face recognition cameras and AI-based cameras for holding a "smooth and incident-free fair in Deoghar", he added.
A senior Deoghar administration official said an AI-based integrated mela control room has been set up. He said 200 AI-based cameras, a chatbot for information feedback and helpline, an AI-based traffic management system, around 700 regular cameras, 10 AI-based drones, around 40 televisions and face recognition cameras have been installed.
High-quality ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras at six locations, a QR-based complaint system, a location-based attendance system and a digital pavilion have also been in place, the official said.
Singh said the fair is one of the biggest events of Jharkhand. "In this fair, not only people from the neighbouring states but devotees from all over the world reach here with faith," he said.
Yadav also expressed his opinion and said that not only Deoghar but also the people of the entire Santhal region benefit from this fair. Strong arrangements have been made for the security. At least 12,000 jawans and dozens of police officers are jointly handling the responsibility.
Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said, "All the police officers have been alert about the security of the fair. All the officers and soldiers have been deployed in the fair for a month."
