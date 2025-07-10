ETV Bharat / state

Month-Long Shravani Mela Begins In Jharkhand

Deoghar: The month-long Shravani Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the country’s eastern region, began in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday.

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav inaugurated the fair with traditional rituals at Kanwariyapath in Dumka bordering Bihar. According to the Saka Calendar, the fair is organised during the 'Shravan' month. Shravan will conclude on August 9 this year.

Kumar said that this year. most special arrangements have been made as compared to every year. Facilities will be provided to the devotees through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that any successful event is conducted only when the society and local people help, and appealed to the people of Deoghar to maintain good behavior with devotees.

The minister said that he has several plans for the next Sawan. "Discussions have been held with the officials to get two flyovers constructed by next year for the convenience of the devotees in Deoghar," he added.

"The month-long fair will be celebrated in a grand way. Efforts have been made to conduct the fair hassle-free for lakhs of devotees by using technologies and reducing human intervention," Kumar said.

The administration is using AI-Chatbot, radio-frequency identification (RFID), face recognition cameras and AI-based cameras for holding a "smooth and incident-free fair in Deoghar", he added.