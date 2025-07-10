ETV Bharat / state

Month-Long Shravani Mela Begins In Jharkhand

The fair is organised during the 'Shravan' month, which will conclude on August 9 this year.

Shravani Mela Inaugurated In Jharkhand
Shravani Mela Inaugurated In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Deoghar: The month-long Shravani Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the country’s eastern region, began in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday.

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav inaugurated the fair with traditional rituals at Kanwariyapath in Dumka bordering Bihar. According to the Saka Calendar, the fair is organised during the 'Shravan' month. Shravan will conclude on August 9 this year.

Kumar said that this year. most special arrangements have been made as compared to every year. Facilities will be provided to the devotees through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that any successful event is conducted only when the society and local people help, and appealed to the people of Deoghar to maintain good behavior with devotees.

The minister said that he has several plans for the next Sawan. "Discussions have been held with the officials to get two flyovers constructed by next year for the convenience of the devotees in Deoghar," he added.

"The month-long fair will be celebrated in a grand way. Efforts have been made to conduct the fair hassle-free for lakhs of devotees by using technologies and reducing human intervention," Kumar said.

The administration is using AI-Chatbot, radio-frequency identification (RFID), face recognition cameras and AI-based cameras for holding a "smooth and incident-free fair in Deoghar", he added.

A senior Deoghar administration official said an AI-based integrated mela control room has been set up. He said 200 AI-based cameras, a chatbot for information feedback and helpline, an AI-based traffic management system, around 700 regular cameras, 10 AI-based drones, around 40 televisions and face recognition cameras have been installed.

High-quality ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras at six locations, a QR-based complaint system, a location-based attendance system and a digital pavilion have also been in place, the official said.

Singh said the fair is one of the biggest events of Jharkhand. "In this fair, not only people from the neighbouring states but devotees from all over the world reach here with faith," he said.

Yadav also expressed his opinion and said that not only Deoghar but also the people of the entire Santhal region benefit from this fair. Strong arrangements have been made for the security. At least 12,000 jawans and dozens of police officers are jointly handling the responsibility.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said, "All the police officers have been alert about the security of the fair. All the officers and soldiers have been deployed in the fair for a month."

Read More

  1. 21 Shivlingas In The Realm Of Nature At Ranchi A Symbol Of Faith And History
  2. Preparations Afoot To Manage 1.5 Crore Devoteees At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Sawan Month

Deoghar: The month-long Shravani Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the country’s eastern region, began in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday.

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav inaugurated the fair with traditional rituals at Kanwariyapath in Dumka bordering Bihar. According to the Saka Calendar, the fair is organised during the 'Shravan' month. Shravan will conclude on August 9 this year.

Kumar said that this year. most special arrangements have been made as compared to every year. Facilities will be provided to the devotees through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that any successful event is conducted only when the society and local people help, and appealed to the people of Deoghar to maintain good behavior with devotees.

The minister said that he has several plans for the next Sawan. "Discussions have been held with the officials to get two flyovers constructed by next year for the convenience of the devotees in Deoghar," he added.

"The month-long fair will be celebrated in a grand way. Efforts have been made to conduct the fair hassle-free for lakhs of devotees by using technologies and reducing human intervention," Kumar said.

The administration is using AI-Chatbot, radio-frequency identification (RFID), face recognition cameras and AI-based cameras for holding a "smooth and incident-free fair in Deoghar", he added.

A senior Deoghar administration official said an AI-based integrated mela control room has been set up. He said 200 AI-based cameras, a chatbot for information feedback and helpline, an AI-based traffic management system, around 700 regular cameras, 10 AI-based drones, around 40 televisions and face recognition cameras have been installed.

High-quality ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras at six locations, a QR-based complaint system, a location-based attendance system and a digital pavilion have also been in place, the official said.

Singh said the fair is one of the biggest events of Jharkhand. "In this fair, not only people from the neighbouring states but devotees from all over the world reach here with faith," he said.

Yadav also expressed his opinion and said that not only Deoghar but also the people of the entire Santhal region benefit from this fair. Strong arrangements have been made for the security. At least 12,000 jawans and dozens of police officers are jointly handling the responsibility.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said, "All the police officers have been alert about the security of the fair. All the officers and soldiers have been deployed in the fair for a month."

Read More

  1. 21 Shivlingas In The Realm Of Nature At Ranchi A Symbol Of Faith And History
  2. Preparations Afoot To Manage 1.5 Crore Devoteees At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Sawan Month

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHRAVANI MELA IN DEOGHARTOURISM MINISTER SUDIVYA KUMARBABA DHAM DEOGHARSHRAVANI FAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.