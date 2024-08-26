Show of Impeccable Self-Reliance as Villagers Construct Two Makeshift Bridges in Chhattisgarh's Kanker District

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In a remarkable display of community spirit and ingenuity, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have taken infrastructure development into their own hands, constructing two makeshift bridges to address their long-standing connectivity issues.

Approximately 400 residents of Upper Tonka, Lower Tonka, and Chalachur villages had struggled with isolation, particularly during the rainy season when the Chinar River would overflow. Despite the construction of a four-kilometre road two years ago, the absence of a bridge continued to pose significant challenges.

Taking matters into their own hands, the villagers joined together and built a makeshift bridge across the Chinar River in just two days. Using bamboo and wooden logs, they created a structure that now provides vital access to essential services.

"During the rainy season, when the river overflowed, teachers were unable to reach the school. Students attending high school and higher secondary school also faced difficulties crossing the river", said a resident. Another villager added that previously, it was nearly impossible to transport patients to the hospital in emergencies. The new bridge has significantly improved their quality of life.

In a similar feat of community action, residents of Parvi village, Kharka village, and surrounding areas constructed an eco-friendly bridge over the Mangharra Naala drain. Located 70 km from the district headquarters, these villages had long awaited government action on their persistent demand for a bridge.

Frustrated by unfulfilled assurances from authorities, villagers from Kharka, Bhurka, and Jalhur gathered bamboo sticks, stones, and other locally available materials. In an impressive display of environmental consciousness, they built the bridge without using cement or sand. After four days of collective effort, the eco-friendly structure was completed, allowing for smoother transit of vehicles and people.

Before the construction of this bridge, villagers faced significant hardships. Access to markets was restricted, children's educational opportunities were limited, and seeking medical care was challenging, especially during the monsoon season.

These inspiring initiatives have become a testament to the power of collective action and resourcefulness in rural India. By taking charge of their development, these communities have not only improved their daily lives but also set an example of self-reliance for others facing similar challenges across the country.