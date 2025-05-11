ETV Bharat / state

'Shoulder To Shoulder With Army To Protect Country': Life Returns To Normal In Rajasthan's Barmer After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Locals said that barring for the late night ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the situation is normal in the border district.

Life Returns To Normal In Rajasthan's Barmer After India Pakistan Ceasefire
Life Returns To Normal In Rajasthan's Barmer After India Pakistan Ceasefire (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Barmer: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, life returned to normal in border district Barmer of Rajasthan with local traders opening their shops on Sunday.

A few hours after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday evening, Pakistan again violated ceasefire due to which a blackout was imposed by the district administration Barmer on Saturday night with siren sounds blaring throughout the night. According to locals, a suspicious drone was seen flying in the sky at night. However, the Indian Air Defense System immediately shot down the drone.

Ramesh Soni, a local trader from Barmer, said that the situation is normal since Sunday morning and all the markets have opened operations in the district.

Soni also hailed the Indian Army and extended his full support to the army in guarding the borders. “We, the people of the border, are not afraid and stand shoulder to shoulder with the army to protect the country,” he said.

District President of Medh Swarnakar Samaj, Dhanraj Soni said that India should not trust Pakistan, he said, can cheat anytime.

“But the ceasefire decision between the two countries is right, because both countries suffer losses in war. We hope that Pakistan will not violate the ceasefire. If it does so, then next time it will be wiped out,” he said.

Read More:

  1. 'Not Only Water But Our Blood,' Punjab CM Orders Release Of Extra Water To Rajasthan For Military Needs
  2. J&K: Soldier Killed Guarding Air Base In Udhampur

Barmer: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, life returned to normal in border district Barmer of Rajasthan with local traders opening their shops on Sunday.

A few hours after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday evening, Pakistan again violated ceasefire due to which a blackout was imposed by the district administration Barmer on Saturday night with siren sounds blaring throughout the night. According to locals, a suspicious drone was seen flying in the sky at night. However, the Indian Air Defense System immediately shot down the drone.

Ramesh Soni, a local trader from Barmer, said that the situation is normal since Sunday morning and all the markets have opened operations in the district.

Soni also hailed the Indian Army and extended his full support to the army in guarding the borders. “We, the people of the border, are not afraid and stand shoulder to shoulder with the army to protect the country,” he said.

District President of Medh Swarnakar Samaj, Dhanraj Soni said that India should not trust Pakistan, he said, can cheat anytime.

“But the ceasefire decision between the two countries is right, because both countries suffer losses in war. We hope that Pakistan will not violate the ceasefire. If it does so, then next time it will be wiped out,” he said.

Read More:

  1. 'Not Only Water But Our Blood,' Punjab CM Orders Release Of Extra Water To Rajasthan For Military Needs
  2. J&K: Soldier Killed Guarding Air Base In Udhampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIREINDIA PAKISTAN WARCEASEFIREINDIA PAKISTAN WAR BARMER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.