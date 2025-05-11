'Shoulder To Shoulder With Army To Protect Country': Life Returns To Normal In Rajasthan's Barmer After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Barmer: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, life returned to normal in border district Barmer of Rajasthan with local traders opening their shops on Sunday.

A few hours after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday evening, Pakistan again violated ceasefire due to which a blackout was imposed by the district administration Barmer on Saturday night with siren sounds blaring throughout the night. According to locals, a suspicious drone was seen flying in the sky at night. However, the Indian Air Defense System immediately shot down the drone.

Ramesh Soni, a local trader from Barmer, said that the situation is normal since Sunday morning and all the markets have opened operations in the district.

Soni also hailed the Indian Army and extended his full support to the army in guarding the borders. “We, the people of the border, are not afraid and stand shoulder to shoulder with the army to protect the country,” he said.

District President of Medh Swarnakar Samaj, Dhanraj Soni said that India should not trust Pakistan, he said, can cheat anytime.

“But the ceasefire decision between the two countries is right, because both countries suffer losses in war. We hope that Pakistan will not violate the ceasefire. If it does so, then next time it will be wiped out,” he said.