Shots Fired At Under-Construction Religious Installation In Imphal

By PTI

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

According to police, the incident happened around 12.30 am at the Palace Compound. A team of central forces was guarding the site where the incident of firing happened, they said.

Shots Fired At Under-Construction Religious Installation In Imphal
Representational image. (Getty Images)

Imphal: Shots were fired targeting an under-construction religious installation in Imphal in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident happened around 12.30 am at the Palace Compound, they said.

Police said security has been tightened in the area following the incident of firing. Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, they said. A team of central forces was guarding the site where the incident of firing happened, officials said.

