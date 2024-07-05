Imphal: Shots were fired targeting an under-construction religious installation in Imphal in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident happened around 12.30 am at the Palace Compound, they said.
Police said security has been tightened in the area following the incident of firing. Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, they said. A team of central forces was guarding the site where the incident of firing happened, officials said.
Shots Fired At Under-Construction Religious Installation In Imphal
