Shortage Of Timber For Puri Rath Yatra Chariot Construction A Concern As Jagannath Forest Project Falls Short Of Expectations

Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) may face a shortage of timber for construction of chariots for Rath Yatra as a project to address it is in doldrums.

Owing to dearth of timber in forests, the temple administration is collecting it from devotees. Discussions were held on the issue among Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, the SJTA, Forest Department and State Government officials for preparing a comprehensive plan to address the issue. The administration believes it is essential to properly manage the Jagannath forest project, which has already started, to address such issues. Generally trees over 100 years old are used for construction of the three chariots. At present, the trees grown as part of Jagannath forest project are not suitable for the purpose.

What's worse is that several trees grown as part of the project are dead and scores of others have not grown as expected. This could hinder the availability of timber for construction of the chariots in future. Since suitable timber can no longer be found in forests in Nayagarh, efforts are being made to source the wood from Boudh and Ghumusar. Experts on Jagannath culture said the temple administration and the Forest Department should undertake public awareness campaigns. This will encourage people to plant trees for construction of chariots.

The approach could help address the timber crisis and also protect the environment. Moreover, efforts should be made to plant trees in Nayagarh and ensure they are taken care of. The government should also impose restrictions on the sale of timber, they said. 'Fashee' timber is used in construction of Lord Jagannath's chariot. The wheels of the chariot are made from the timber owing to its strength and durability. For the construction of three chariot wheels, 72 logs of timber are needed. Fashee timber is generally six feet in diameter and 14 feet in length, making it suitable for constructing the chariot wheels. Timber from fashee trees that are over 70 years old is used for construction of the chariot wheels and it is sourced from Nayagarh, Ghumusar, Dasapalla, and Boudh. The timber is sourced from forests along the Mahanadi river.

Priests performing puja associated with construction of chariots (ETV Bharat)

The Jagannath forest project began in 2000 through the initiative of the temple administration and Puri Gajapati to avoid timber shortage for chariot construction. The project includes forest areas under Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh as well as Dhenkanal, Angul, Athagarh, Athmallik, and Satkosia. A total of 23 units covering 26.34 hectares have been allocated for the project as part of which trees such as Asan, Dhaura, Fashee, Arjun, Gambhari, Simili, Mahalimba, Chakunda, Shishu, and Limb are planted in the forests. However, in 2015, when a team of the temple administration team conduct a study, it found that several of the trees had died and others had not grown as expected. To ensure the success of the project, the team suggested that the Forest Department must properly care for the trees. Unfortunately, no effective measures have yet been taken by the Department.

For Rath Yatra, three chariots are constructed with 865 pieces of wood. This includes timber from Asan, Dhaura, Fashee, Simili, Mai, Chakunda, Shishu, Limb, Mahalimba, Gambhari and other trees. Out of a total of 865 pieces of wood, 274 are Asan, 274 are Dhaura, and 72 are Fashee timber. After every Rath Yatra, the wood from the three chariots are auctioned.

Madhab Mahapatra, a former member of the temple management committee, expressed his concern over availability of timber during preparations for UNESCO recognition of Ratha Yatra. He urged the government to conduct a survey and publish a report on available timber for the next several years. He said Fashee timber was sourced from Nayagarh but the forests in the district no longer have the trees. "A public awareness campaign to promote Fashee trees should be started," he said.

A truck carrying timber for construction of chariots for rath Yatra (ETV Bharat)

Srimandir priest Sharath Mohanti stated that the notion of timber scarcity for the Trinity's Rath Yatra does not hold weight. The chariots have been rolling since ages. "The timber used for constructing the chariots cannot be reused. Therefore, the discourse around permanent chariot construction should be concluded. Although there is a decline in the number of Fashee trees in forests, if identified and protected, the timber problem can be solved. The Jagannath forest project needs a fresh approach and proper supervision," he said.

Chief Administrator of SJTA, Arabinda Padhee said devotees donating timber for chariot construction are honoured by the Puri Gajapati. In 2023 and 2024, we honoured 80 individuals who had donated Fashee timber for the chariots. "They (the donors) feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve Mahaprabhu. The Jagannath forest project is meant to address the timber issue. We hope there will be no shortage of wood for Mahaprabhu’s Ratha Yatra," he said.

Padhee admitted the problems regarding sourcing of Fashee timber. "We have been compiling a list of devotees who can supply Fashee timber. The collection of wood required for constructing the chariot has begun," Padhee said.