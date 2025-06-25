Central Deputation Leads To Severe Bureaucratic Crunch In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand faces an acute shortage of IAS and State Administration Service officers.

The state has 224 IAS posts of which 170 are filled. However, of the officers posted in the state, most are on Central deputation.

Among the IAS officers on Central deputation are in the rank of Chief Secretary including Nidhi Khare, Satyendra Singh and Shailesh Kumar Singh. Similarly, Principal Secretary rank officers are deputation are Sunil Varnwal, Rahul Sharma, KK Son, Himani Pandey and Aradhana Patnaik. Secretary rank officers include K Muthu Kumar, Harsh Mangala, Rai Mahimapat Ray, Shantanu Agrahari, Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh, Divyanshu Jha and Amit Kumar. There are several other officers from the state who are on Central deputation.

This year, the highest number of IAS officers Jharkhand will retire. In the first six months of this year (from January to June), half-a-dozen officers either have retired or are about to retire, while the remaining dozen officers will retire by December. The prominent officers retiring this year are the state's Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Ajay Kumar Singh, Anjani Kumar Mishra and other. Tiwari's last working day is September 30, while Singh's is August 31.Several departments under the responsibility of one IAS officer

Owing to the crunch, a single officer has been given responsibility of several departments. Secretary of Building Construction Department, Arwa Rajkamal has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited, Resident Commissioner of Jharkhand Bhawan New Delhi, Secretary of Mines and Geology Department, Secretary of Industries Department, Chairman of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited, besides Mines Commissioner.

Similarly, Amitabh Kaushal of 2001 batch has been given additional charge of Secretary of Excise and Prohibition Department in addition to Commercial Tax Department. IAS Vandana Dadel has the responsibility of Home Secretary of the state in addition to the Cabinet.

Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar has the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister in addition to the responsibility of Development Commissioner and Chairman Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary of Disaster Management Department of 2003 batch, has the responsibility of Civil Defense Commissioner as additional charge.

State Vice President of Jharkhand State Employees Federation and President of Secretariat Union Mrityunjay Kumar Jha says that there is a need to limit the number of officers sent on Central deputation. The number of IAS officers to be promoted from the State Administrative Service quota by the Centre should be changed and promotion should be given on time.