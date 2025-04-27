ETV Bharat / state

Three Injured, Shops Vandalised In Clash Between Two Groups In Mumbai; 7 Arrested

The clash broke out on Saturday night at the Golibar locality in Santacruz (east).

Three Injured, Shops Vandalised In Clash Between Two Groups In Mumbai; 7 Arrested
By PTI

Published : April 27, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Three persons were injured, and shops and vehicles were vandalised in a clash between two groups over a petty issue in the eastern suburbs here, following which seven persons were arrested, police said on Sunday.

The clash broke out on Saturday night at the Golibar locality in Santacruz (east), an official said. He said two groups clashed with each other, during which shops were ransacked and vehicles were vandalised.

"Three persons sustained injuries. A CCTV footage of the incident shows miscreants wielding bamboo sticks vandalising shops. We have arrested seven persons so far," he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita under sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting) and 115 (assault) as well as others has been registered, the official said.

