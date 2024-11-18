Shops of a Particular Community 'Closed' at Damoh Swadeshi Fair; Collector Orders Probe

Damoh: Allegations of forcible closure of shops of those belonging to a particular community came to the fore at the Swadeshi fair organised at the Tehsil ground in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Muslim traders who set up shops here have alleged that their shops are being shut down citing religion.

According to the information, a fair was organized by Swadeshi Jagran Manch in Damoh. Two days after the fair started, allegations are being made that traders of a particular religion are being asked to vacate their shops. This matter has also come to the notice of Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar, who has ordered an investigation into the entire incident.

According to the complaining traders, they had deposited money for shops in the fair organized by Swadeshi Jagran Manch. But when they reached the fair with their goods, they are being asked to leave from there in the middle of the fair, they said. They have alleged that more than a dozen shops have been removed from the fair.

In this case, Damoh Collector Kochar said, "This event is being organized by Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Whom to invite and whom not to invite is within their jurisdiction. Still, I have asked the officials to investigate the facts of this whole matter thoroughly. We will consider any kind of action based on whatever facts emerge after the investigation."

Meanwhile, co-convener of the fair organizing committee Ram Patel denied the matter and said, "The organizing committee has nothing to do with this. The vendor is responsible for such rumours."