Shopkeeper Beaten Up In Delhi Over Suspicion Of Selling Cow Meat

New Delhi: A man was beaten by some people for allegedly selling cow meat at his grocery shop in the Vijay Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

They said meat samples collected from the shop have been sent for forensic examination.

According to police, the complainant in the case is a 15-year-old boy, a resident of Vijay Nagar, who claimed that he bought meat for Rs 400 per kg from the shop of Chaman Kumar (44), a resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, and later suspected it to be cow meat.

After word spread about the sale of suspected cow meat, members of different organisations gathered outside Kumar's shop and manhandled him. He is undergoing medical examination, police said.