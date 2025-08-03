ETV Bharat / state

Shop Manager Arrested For Staging Rs 12 Lakh Robbery In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa

Deepesh told police that he was robbed while he was on his way to the bank to deposit cash from the shop.

Deepesh Devangan
August 3, 2025

Janjgir-Champa: In a dramatic turn of events, police at the Bamhani Dih police station of Chhattisgarh arrested the manager of a businessman who faked a robbery worth around Rs 12 lakh.

According to Vijay Kumar Pandey, the Superintendent of Police in Janjgir, Deepesh Devangan, who serves as the manager at the shop owned by businessman Kirit Sinha, filed a complaint with the police at 5 PM on Friday. Deepesh told police that he was robbed while he was on his way to the bank to deposit cash from the shop at around 1 pm.

The manager complained that three youths on bikes robbed cash worth Rs 11.8 lakh and a laptop near Pucheli village. The shop owner was also informed of the incident at around 3 pm. Following the complaint, the police took Deepesh to the spot of the incident to recreate the incident.

Police became suspicious of the manager changing his statements and the delay in reporting the incident. Upon a detailed interrogation, Deepesh confessed to robbing the cash and faking a robbery incident.

The complainant, who turned out to be the accused, was then arrested and sent to judicial custody. The cash and laptop were then recovered from his house. The police officer added that the manager staged the robbery on his own to repay his debts worth Rs 8 lakh, after facing pressure from the lenders.

