5 Shooters Involved In Singer Fazilpuria's Attack Held After Encounter In Gurugram

Gurugram: The Special Task Force (STF) and the Gurugram Crime Branch arrested five shooters, reportedly engaged to kill Haryanvi singer rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria and wanted in the murder of his friend Rohit Shaukeen, following an encounter in Wazirpur in Haryana on Wednesday, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off that gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sardhania, based abroad, had hacked a conspiracy to murder Fazilpuria, a joint team laid a trap in Wazirpur area of Pataudi Road. When police personnel tried to stop an Innova without a number plate, the miscreants inside the car opened fire and nearly 18 rounds were fired during the exchange of fire.
Four of the criminals sustained bullet injuries on their legs in the gunfight. The injured miscreants, Vinod Pehelwan, Padam, Shubham and Ashish were admitted to the government hospital The fifth accused, Gautam, was arrested at the spot and the four others will be formally arrested after their discharge from hospital. Two police personnel suffered minor injuries.
STF DSP Pritpal Singh said, "All the arrested accused are sharp shooters of gangsters Rohit Sardhani and Deepak Nandal. Among them, Vinod and Padam are from Lowa Mazra village of Jhajjar district, while Ashish, Gautam and Shubham are residents of Sonipat. The police are investigating into the involvement of the accused in the previous incidents."
Police have recovered some sophisticated weapons from the accused and probing into the gang's network.
On August 4, Rohit Shaukeen (39) was killed in broad daylight near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Sector 77. A few days ago, Fazilpuria had narrowly escaped after being shot at on his way to Fazilpur village on South Peripheral Road in Gurugram on July 14. Rohit Sardhani and Deepak Nandal had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.
Giving details about the accused, police said Vinod alias Pahalwan and Padam alias Raja are residents of Loha Mazra village in Jhajjar. Ashish alias Ashu, Gautam alias Gogi and Shubham alias Kala are natives of Sonipat.
