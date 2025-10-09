Shocking Suicide of Haryana ADGP: Mystery Deepens With Unreleased Note
Chandigarh: Mystery is deepening over the tragic suicide of Haryana's senior IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar. The shocking death has raised pressing questions about his untimely death.
Additional director general of police (ADGP), Kumar, who was a 2001 batch officer, died by suicide on September 7 at his Chandigarh residence. The death sent shockwaves through the police and political circles. A suicide note, which was allegedly written by Kumar before his death, was recovered from the spot. It has only fueled speculation.
The content of the note has not yet been made public, but authorities are investigating its implications. A role of a liquor dealer from Rohtak has also surfaced, further complicating the matter. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, who was in Japan accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's team, was forced to cut short her trip and return to Chandigarh after hearing the shocking news.
Amneet visited the mortuary in Chandigarh on Wednesday. She saw her husband's body ahead of the scheduled post-mortem examination. Senior officials, including chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and director general of home guards Mohammad Aqeel, visited Amneet's residence to express their condolences.
They described Kumar as a "very good officer" whose loss is deeply mourned. Physical and electronic evidence, including the weapon used by the deceased official, was seized by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team.
