Shocking Suicide of Haryana ADGP: Mystery Deepens With Unreleased Note

Chandigarh: Mystery is deepening over the tragic suicide of Haryana's senior IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar. The shocking death has raised pressing questions about his untimely death.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Kumar, who was a 2001 batch officer, died by suicide on September 7 at his Chandigarh residence. The death sent shockwaves through the police and political circles. A suicide note, which was allegedly written by Kumar before his death, was recovered from the spot. It has only fueled speculation.



The content of the note has not yet been made public, but authorities are investigating its implications. A role of a liquor dealer from Rohtak has also surfaced, further complicating the matter. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, who was in Japan accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's team, was forced to cut short her trip and return to Chandigarh after hearing the shocking news.