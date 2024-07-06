"Shocking, Painful": TVK Chief Vijay Condemns Killing of Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, Offers Condolences to Family

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Thalapathy Vijay condemned the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Armstrong and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased leader on Saturday. He also urged the state government to ensure law and order and the safety of all.
Taking to 'X', Vijay wrote, "It is a shocking and painful incident. Condolences to the Armstrong family and his party cadres. Tamil Nadu government should take the required precautionary steps to stop such crimes in future. Without any compromises, the government should ensure the law and order and the safety of all".
பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. ஆம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்கள் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்ட சம்பவம், பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியையும் வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது.— TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) July 6, 2024
திரு. ஆம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களைப் பிரிந்து வாடும் அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் அவரது கட்சியினருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்களைத்…