"Shocking, Painful": TVK Chief Vijay Condemns Killing of Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, Offers Condolences to Family

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Thalapathy Vijay condemned the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Armstrong and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased leader on Saturday. He also urged the state government to ensure law and order and the safety of all.

Taking to 'X', Vijay wrote, "It is a shocking and painful incident. Condolences to the Armstrong family and his party cadres. Tamil Nadu government should take the required precautionary steps to stop such crimes in future. Without any compromises, the government should ensure the law and order and the safety of all".

Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening. Chennai Police have formed 10 special teams to investigate the murder of the BSP's state president. Earlier on Friday, BSP Chief Mayawati expressed grief over the incident and demanded the Tamil Nadu government to punish the culprits.

Taking to 'X', Mayawati wrote, "The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty."

The body of the deceased leader has been kept in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary in Chennai for autopsy. Supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party gathered outside the mortuary, raising slogans, and demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters said they did not have faith in the Tamil Nadu government and demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder. They also sought the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. A heavy police force has been deployed at the hospital premises, with senior police officers also present.