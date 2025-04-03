Shocking Details Surface In Telangana Woman Gang Rape: Accused 'Filmed The Incident, Urinated On Her', Reveal Police

Nagarkurnool: During investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 27-year-old woman near Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple at Urkondapet in Telangana's Urkonda mandal, the Nagarkurnool Police stumbled upon shocking findings after the arrest of seven accused in this connection.
Addressing a presser at the Kalvakurthi DSP office, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath revealed that the seven accused not only assaulted the woman sexually but also filmed the incident and threatened her that they would upload the videos on social media if she reported it to anyone. They then robbed her of cash and jewelry before fleeing.
All That Happened
While the incident took place on March 29 night, the matter came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police on Monday (March 31), based on which police initiated an investigation.
Late at night on March 29, the woman visited the Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple with her relatives. Around 11 PM, when she and her relative stepped behind the temple premises, a group of men who had been hiding nearby planned their assault.
The accused allegedly tortured her before taking turns to rape her. They even filmed the crime and warned her that they would kill her and post the videos online if she revealed about it. Not only this, they allegedly urinated on her face when she asked for water.
Following the victim's complaint, a police team led by DSP Venkateshwarlu launched an investigation, and verified CCTV footage. Along with this, the police used mobile tracking technology to identify and track the accused.
All seven accused persons identified as Mohammed Sadhikbaba (28), Marupakula Anjaneyulugoud (25), Harishgoud (23), Matta Anjaneyulugoud (24), Manikantha Goud (21), Matta Maheshgoud (28), Karthik (20), have been arrested and remanded into custody.
Police informed that they are planning to move the case to a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.
SP Gaikwad stated, "This is a heinous crime. Custody petitions will be filed to continue the investigation and collect additional evidence."