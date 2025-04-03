ETV Bharat / state

Shocking Details Surface In Telangana Woman Gang Rape: Accused 'Filmed The Incident, Urinated On Her', Reveal Police

Nagarkurnool: During investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 27-year-old woman near Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple at Urkondapet in Telangana's Urkonda mandal, the Nagarkurnool Police stumbled upon shocking findings after the arrest of seven accused in this connection.

Addressing a presser at the Kalvakurthi DSP office, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath revealed that the seven accused not only assaulted the woman sexually but also filmed the incident and threatened her that they would upload the videos on social media if she reported it to anyone. They then robbed her of cash and jewelry before fleeing.

All That Happened

While the incident took place on March 29 night, the matter came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police on Monday (March 31), based on which police initiated an investigation.

Late at night on March 29, the woman visited the Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple with her relatives. Around 11 PM, when she and her relative stepped behind the temple premises, a group of men who had been hiding nearby planned their assault.