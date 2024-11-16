ETV Bharat / state

Shocking Details Emerge In The Occult Murder Of Toddler Girl In Jharkhand's Palamu

The victim's body showed signs of brutal violence, including a deep knife wound to the chest.

Shocking Details Emerge In The Occult Murder Of Toddler Girl In Jharkhand's Palamu
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 seconds ago

Palamu: Shocking details of the mind-chilling murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl by her mother in Jharkhand's Palamu district have emerged. The 25-year-old mother Geeta Devi allegedly killed her toddler daughter in a ritualistic sacrifice in Kharad on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused mother, Geeta Devi, disappeared with her young daughter on Tuesday afternoon, claiming she was heading to Japla. When Geeta Devi did not return home until late at night, the family members started searching for her. But she could not be found anywhere. When she returned home alone around 2 a.m. on Thursday in a disturbed state, villagers initially assumed she had a domestic dispute.

However, the gruesome truth emerged the following morning when police recovered the child's mutilated body from a remote jungle area three kilometres from the village. The victim's body showed signs of brutal violence, including a deep knife wound to the chest. Police also discovered burnt clothes, bangles, and vermilion at the crime scene. During questioning, Geeta Devi claimed she was practising black magic and believed she could resurrect her daughter through tantric rituals if not apprehended.

Arun Ram, the child's father who was away visiting relatives during the incident, expressed shock at his wife's actions. He revealed that the family had previously consulted a tantrik when Geeta had difficulty conceiving early in their marriage. Local social worker Mandeep Ram has raised concerns about a Tantrik from Bihar's Rohtas district who regularly visited the village and the accused's home.

Witnesses reported hearing a child's screams around midnight, and there are suspicions that Geeta Devi may not have acted alone. Police are investigating the possible involvement of others, particularly the alleged tantrik from Rohtas.

Hussainabad Police Station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav described the case as "extremely serious" and promised a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, local authorities have acknowledged the need for stronger awareness campaigns against superstitious practices in the region, particularly in Dalit settlements.

Geeta Devi has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody while investigations continue.

